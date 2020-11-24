Justice Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja revokes bail of Faisal Abdulrasheed Maina, in accordance with the application of the prosecution.

The judge also ordered the arrest of the defendant anywhere he may be found

The prosecution also asked the courts to continue trial in absentia quoting section 352, subsection 4 of the administration of criminal justice acts.

Meanwhile, third application was for issuance of summons against the surety and to show cause why he should not forfeit the bail bond, according to section 179 of the criminal justice act.

The Judge ruled that the application deserved to succeed, and therefore granted two of the applications.

On the 3rd application, the court said it will like to hear from the defendant’s surety, Sani Umar Dan Galadima, Representing Kaura Namoda Federal Constituency of Zamfara State to show cause as bench warrant may be issued if he fails to appear on the 25th Nov. 2020.