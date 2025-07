The Court of Appeal sitting in Akure has upheld the tribunal’s judgment, confirming the election of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa. The court stated that the governor was duly elected by the people of the state. Following the delivery of the judgment, party members celebrated outside the cou...

The Court of Appeal sitting in Akure has upheld the tribunal’s judgment, confirming the election of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The court stated that the governor was duly elected by the people of the state.

Following the delivery of the judgment, party members celebrated outside the courtroom, expressing their joy for the victory

Governor Aiyedatiwa expressed gratitude to God , stating that the ruling has once again vindicated him as the rightful winner of the election.