The Court of Appeal has ordered the suspension of Value Added Tax collection by the Rivers state.

The appellate court also directed the parties to maintain position before the judgment of the lower court was delivered.

Recall that a federal high court in Port Harcourt had earlier ruled in favour of the Rivers State government on who has the power to collect value added tax.

Following the judgment, Lagos State on Thuirsday passed the bill empowering the state to collect the VAT.