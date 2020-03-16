Court of Appeal has ordered a stay of execution on the ruling delivered by Justice Danlami Senchi of the FCT highcourt Jabi, which suspended Adams Oshiomole as the national chairman of the All Progressive Congress, APC.

This means Oshiomole stays as Chairman of the party.



The appellate court, in a ruling by a three-man panel of Justices led by Justice Yahaya Dattijo, also issued an interlocutory injunction restraining the respondents from taking steps to give effect to the high court ruling, pending the determination of appeals Oshiomhole filed before it.

The court of appeal warned political parties to resolve their differences amicably without resorting to the court.