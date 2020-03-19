Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, has affirmed Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressive Party as Senator representing Anambra south Senatorial District.

In a unanimous judgment, a three-member panel of the Justices of the Court of Appeal led by Justice Stephen Adah, held that the Lower court ( FCT high Court) lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the matter in the first instance.

The appellant had raised issues of territorial jurisdiction, where he noted that the issue brought to the FCT high court arose from Anambra State.

The court of appeal agreed with the appellant, the FCT ought not to have entertained a matter which originated from Anambra State.