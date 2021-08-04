8 out of the 12 applicants were admitted to bail in the sum of N5million each with 2 sureties in like sum who must be resident in the FCT.

4 of the applicants whom the respondent had opposed to their bail application were admitted to bail in the sum of N10miion each with 2 sureties in like sum who must be civil servant

In his ruling Justice Obiora Egwuatu held that no charge has been preferred against the applicants who have been in the custody of the respondent since 2nd July.