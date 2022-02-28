Breaking: Court declines DCP Abba Kyari’s bail application

A federal high court in Abuja has refused to grant the bail application of suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari.

Justice Inyang Ekwo in a ruling held that the application had been overtaken by events following an order of a sister court granting the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement prayers to detain Mr Kyari for another 14 days to enable it conclude its investigation.

Justice Ekwo noted that the sister court which gave the order in Favour of NDLEA on 22nd February was a court of coordinate jurisdiction.

The court is inclined to hear Mr Kyari’s fundamental right enforcement suit with the urgency it deserves after the expiration of the 14 day court order.

Matter adjourned till 15th March