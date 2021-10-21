BREAKING: Court adjourns, refuses application to transfer Nnamdi Kanu

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has declined to grant application seeking to transfer Nnamdi Kanu to Kuje correctional centre.

It however ruled that three persons of his choice can pay him visit at the De[artment of State Services facility.

The court thereafter adjourned to 10th November for hearing of his application challenging the competence of the suit.

Meanwhile operatives of the Department of State Services, refused to allow even a single journalist inside the courtroom.

Though six Journalists were intitially cleared at the main gate of the court to enter the premises, upon his arrival at the door leading to the courtroom, operatives of the secret service denied them entry.

The operatives insisted their action was based on “order from above”and no Journalist would be allowed to enter the courtroom till the end of the proceedings.

Journalists were asked to go the press center and wait till the end of the matter, after which will receive briefing on what happened.