President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday received the Oxford AsraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccines at the State House, Abuja.

The administration of the vaccines came 24 hours after the exercise was declared open in Abuja.

Pres. Muhammadu Buhari, @MBuhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, has been administered the Covid-19 Vaccination at the State House Abuja, the Federal Capital. Thank you Mr. President, for showing exemplary leadership as other world leaders have done

The vaccine was administered by the president’s personal physician, while the vice-president’s vaccine was also administered by his personal physician.

On Friday, Nigeria commenced its COVID-19 vaccination with frontline health workers in Abuja.

The first shot of the vaccine was given to Cyprian Ngong, a medical doctor at the National Hospital, Abuja.

Faisal Shuaib, chief executive officer of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), administered the dosage.