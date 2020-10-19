The Nigeria Correctional Service Facility, along Sapele Road, Benin City has been attacked by suspected hoodlums.

TVC News gathered that the attackers freed more than 200 inmates and vandalised some properties within the premises.

BREAKING Nigeria Correctional Service Facility, along Sapele Road, Benin City attacked, over 200 inmates escape.#ENDBADGOVERNANCE #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/KLExlaTOdd — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) October 19, 2020 Advertisement

The hoodlums had stormed the sapele road correctional facility after about a week non stop protests which has almost grinded all economic activities.

As at the time of this report, prison officials are making frantic efforts to salvage the situation

Meanwhile, Officers and men of the state police command have been drafted to the scene to contain the situation.

The situation left one dead and yet to be confirmed number of other casualties.