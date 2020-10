Armed thugs have set ablaze Ajeromi Local government Secretariat in Lagos state.

TVC News gathered that some of the offices in the secretariat were also looted by the armed thugs.

BREAKING: Armed thugs set ablaze Ajeromi Local government Secretariat, loot offices. pic.twitter.com/eWqhz8PQik — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) October 20, 2020