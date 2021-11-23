Breaking: Akeredolu imposes curfew on Ikare

The Ondo State Government has ordered the imposition of a twenty-four hour curfew on Ikare town, headquarters of Akoko North East Local Government Area of the State with immediate effect.

This is coming on the heels of security reports and credible intelligence arising from the situation in Ikare.

Specifically, some deaths have been recorded as a result of sporadic gunshots that have pervaded the ancient town in the last 12 hours.

Security agencies, especially the Police and Amotekun have already been directed to ensure full compliance and enforcement of the curfew imposed.

All Traditional Rulers, Opinion and Religious Leaders are enjoined to give maximum support to this order just as they are to rein in their subjects and wards.