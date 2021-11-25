Borno NYCN to partner JTF on peacebuilding, Counter Violent Extremism

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) Borno State chapter has paid a courtesy call on the Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai Maj. Gen. CG Musa at the Theatre Headquarters Maiduguri.

The youth council led by the Secretary-General Of the Council Comrade Mahmud Muhammad, extended its appreciation to the OHK for their relentless effort towards restoring peace to the region.

It also assured the Theatre Commander(TC) of the Council’s commitment and readiness to support the Operation in the best way possible to promote peace and counter violent extremism through Military-Civilian Collaboration and relationship within the ambit of Law.

The Council was received by the Theatre Commander, Maj. Gen. Christopher G.Musa and his senior officers part of which is the Maritime component commander, Commodore RM SHAMMAH, Intelligence Coordinator BRIG Gen ES BUBA, Deputy Director Media, Col Isah Ado, Cameroun Liaison Officer Lt.Col Suntai, Civil-Military Corporation Officer Navy Capt SB Ayuba officer among others at the COMBATO.

In his remark, the TC Maj. Gen. CG Musa thanked the Council for the visit and he accepted the request of the council for partnership with the Theatre on mitigating Conflict and Violent Extremism, he also added that the youth should know the importance of getting it right(it is about service not about selfish gain), Promotion of Unity, Nationalism and Patriotism, however, it is high time the youth join politics with a good heart of serving to change the narratives and make the difference, for the future of a Nation lies in the hands of its Youth.

While Accepting a Token of Appreciation(Compliment) and endorsing the Visitors’ book the Leader of the Council Comr Tanimu A. Tahir represented by the Secretary General Comr. Mahmud Muhammad thanked the Theatre for the time and acceptance of the Council’s request.