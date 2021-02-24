Borno Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has visited victims of Boko Haram attacks in two hospitals on Wednesday.

The Boko Haram terrorists had fired shots from Rocket Propelled Grenades at residents in Maiduguri on Tuesday.

In a statement after the visit, the governor said 10 residents were killed and 47 others injured.

The shots, on Tuesday night, came from Kaleri, on the outskirts of Maiduguri, it was learnt, but grenades traveled to hit Gwange and Adam kolo communities, both densely populated areas in the inner city.

Most of the deaths occurred in Gwange. One of the RPG shots, hit a children’s playground in Gwange, reportedly kiilling 10 children.

Zulum condemned the attacks during his empathy visits to the State Specialist Hospital, and the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, both in Maiduguri.

The governor directed the state ministry of health to shoulder the bills of the injured receiving treatment.

“Indeed it is a very sad moment for the people and government of Borno state, about 60 persons were affected, among them, 10 have died. It was as a result of long distance shots fired by the insurgents.

“I believe this is a new trend we have to raise up and stop. We experienced a similar incident exactly one year ago. The solution is to deploy an appropriate form of technology, which will have to work on.

“I share the pains of all those affected but we are not just visiting hospitals, we do so much behind the scene in our combined responses to the Boko Haram insurgency and we will keep making these and more efforts,” Zulum said.

Speaking on military’s recapture of Marte, which came under Boko Haram’s occupation a few days ago, Zulum said he was optimistic that the Nigerian military will work had to retain the town, continue its peace-building and stability efforts in ways that should ensure the insurgents do not take Marte again, or any part of the state.

“I am optimistic that the insurgents will not take over Marte again,” he added.