UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and his fiancee, Carrie Symonds, have named their baby boy Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson.

Ms Symonds posted a picture of her cradling the newborn on Instagram on Saturday and wrote: “Introducing Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson born on 29.04.20 at 9am.

“Wilfred after Boris’ grandfather, Lawrie after my grandfather, Nicholas after Dr Nick Price and Dr Nick Hart – the two doctors that saved Boris’ life last month.

“Thank you so, so much to the incredible NHS maternity team at UCLH that looked after us so well. I couldn’t be happier. My heart is full.”

The birth of Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson came just weeks after Mr Johnson was discharged from intensive care where he had been battling coronavirus.