Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike said Bonny Local Government Area is likely to become the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic in Rivers state.

He raised the alarm during a meeting with stakeholders from the council at the government house in Port Harcourt.

Recent reports of strange deaths in Bonny had been on the rise after many residents experienced corona virus related symptoms like losing their sense of smell.



The state Government and the Nigerian Center for disease control immediately moved in to investigate the matter.

From results of tests carried out, Governor Nyesom Wike said the area is at risk of a major outbreak, but said this can be prevented if traditional rulers continue to support measures put in place to curtail spread of the virus.

Bonny Local Government now faces a total lockdown after a meeting of the State security council.

Governor Wike also announced that the State would soon publish guidelines to guide the conduct of marriages during this period.