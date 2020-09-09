Rhea Chakraborty, a Bollywood actress has been arrested for allegedly buying drugs for her former boyfriend and actor, Sushant Singh Rajput, whose suicide sparked a media storm in India.

Mr Rajput, 34, was found dead in June in his Mumbai apartment with police saying he took

his own life.

A star with many hit movies to his name, his suicide initially triggered a debate over

mental health in the multi-billion-dollar industry.

But Rajput’s family disputed reports that he suffered from depression and accused

Chakraborty, 28, of stealing his money and harassing him.

She has strongly denied the allegations.

Chakraborty was arrested on Tuesday.

The police have also detained others in connection with the case including her brother

and a member of Rajput’s house staff.

India’s top anti-crime agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation, has been probing his

death since last month.

The Narcotics Control Bureau was looking into the star’s consumption of cannabis.

Some celebrities including actress Sonam Kapoor and director Anurag Kashyap accused

TV channels of carrying out a “witch hunt” against Chakraborty.

Born in the Eastern State of Bihar, Sushant Rajput quit engineering studies to pursue a career in acting and dance.

He got his big break in 2013 with “Kai Po Che”, a film about cricket, love, and politics that

won acclaim at the Berlin film festival.

He was also lauded for his portrayal of Indian cricket hero Mahendra Singh Dhoni in a hit

2016 biopic.