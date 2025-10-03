Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Friday, revealed that Boko Haram terrorists once nominated the late former President Muhammadu Buhari to negotiate on their behalf with the then Federal Government. Jonathan disclosed this while speaking at the public presentation of a book authored by ex-Chief ...

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Friday, revealed that Boko Haram terrorists once nominated the late former President Muhammadu Buhari to negotiate on their behalf with the then Federal Government.

Jonathan disclosed this while speaking at the public presentation of a book authored by ex-Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor (retd.), titled “Scars”, in Abuja.

Jonathan said the insurgents mentioned Buhari after his then-government set up several committees to explore dialogue options with the insurgent group.

Jonathan said: “One of the committees we set up then, the Boko Haram nominated Buhari to lead their team to negotiate with the government.

“So I was feeling that, oh, if they nominated Buhari to represent them and had a discussion with the government committee, then when Buhari took over, it could have been an easy way to negotiate with them and they would have handed over their guns. But it was still there till today.”

Jonathan stated that the inability of Buhari to end Boko Haram terrorists showed that the crisis was more complex than often displayed.

He said, “If you conduct research and interview many people, you will only get part of the story, but never the full story of Boko Haram. I was there. Boko Haram started in 2009 when I was vice president. I took over in 2010 and spent five years battling the insurgency until I left office.

“I thought that after I left, within a reasonable time, General Buhari would wipe them out. But even today, Boko Haram is still there. The issue of Boko Haram is far more complex than it is often presented.

“So, it’s a bit complex, and not a matter of a single story. But I believe, as a nation, we have to look at the Boko Haram issue differently from the conventional approach. I believe one day we’ll overcome it. Once again, let me thank General Irabor for this, because I always appreciate people who document events clearly. That way, when we write our own accounts, we can borrow from such documentation.

“I also believe that all the military officers involved in the Boko Haram saga should provide information about what the group truly stood for.”

“If it was only about hunger—because we tried different options—I don’t want to sound like I’m defending my government. That will be left for history when we document our books.

“But I believe we did our best: we set up different committees and tried various approaches during the five years I was in office. I believe the late Buhari, too, must have tried his best.

“One of the major scars on my government—and it will remain on my face, as Bishop Kukah said, no plastic or cosmetic surgeon can remove it—is the issue of the Chibok girls.

“It is a scar I will die with. But perhaps later, more details may become known, and that too has to do with Boko Haram.

“What did they really want? Our chairman once raised the issue when he interviewed some of them, and they gave him certain perspectives. But I pray that one day, some of the Boko Haram leaders may be literate enough to document what they have done, so that people will truly understand what they want. It is similar to the story of the Nigerian Civil War.”

Jonathan however called on the current administration to adopt a balanced “carrot and stick” strategy to tackle the decade-long insurgency.

“Issue of carrots and the stick may be adopted, and yes, probably the needs are there, but if you look at the weapons they use, and you value the weapons, then you know that these are not hungry people.

“So, the soldiers that sometimes capture some of the weapons will see better, but the weapons they use, the ammunition they use, sometimes they even have more ammunition than our soldiers.

“Where are these guns, sophisticated weapons coming from? And you begin to see that the external hands are also involved, especially when I was president. ”