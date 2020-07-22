Suspected Insurgents have released a video where five aid workers were executed.

The group is believed to have demanded five hundred thousand dollars as ransom

The aid workers had been in their custody for about a month.

The terrorists executed the abducted aid workers living in their custody on Wednesday.

The humanitarian workers – five of them included a staff of the Borno State Emergency Management Agency, Action Against Hunger, Rich International, International Rescue Committee and a security guard.