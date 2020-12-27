Gunmen suspected to be Boko haram terrorist have attacked Shaffa Village of Hawul Local government area yesterday shooting sporadically on villagers as well as setting houses ablaze.

Eyewitnesses told TVC News that the insurgents rode in at least 10 Toyota Hilux vans, and they were first seen around Mandara Dirau at about 1pm.

The insurgents were said to have proceeded unchallenged through parts of villages identified as Debiro, Tashan Alade, Tirgitu, and Shaffa town shooting sporadically, looting food items, and setting houses and churches ablaze.

Terrified villagers fled to nearby mountains, and took refuge through the night.

TVC news learnt that despite distress calls to the military, the terrorists were not repelled for almost 6 hours.

The casualty figure from the attack is still unknown as of the time of filling this report.