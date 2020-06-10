Boko Haram insurgents have reportedly attacked and killed at least 69 persons in Gubio Community.

Gubio, 96 kilometres away from Maiduguri is in the northern part of Borno State.

TVC News gathered that the attackers came in their numbers to attack the once peaceful community taking the residents unaware

The attack which was launched around noon on Tuesday lasted two hours before the terrorists retreated.

Besides the people killed, the attackers reportedly killed over 300 cows and rustled nearly 1000.

Many people were also said to be missing after the attack by the insurgents.

No statement has been released from either the military or the Borno state Government on the remote causes of the attack.