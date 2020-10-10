A boat transporting INEC adhoc staff, election materials and observers has capsized in the ilaje area of Ondo state.

In a video sent by Yiaga africa and Kimpact Development initiative, obtained by TVC News shows all the occupants struggling to save their lives amidst the troubled waters as some were seen struggling to swim their way to the bank of the river.

The number of occupants cannot be readily determined for now, but there are no casualties as rescue efforts are already ongoing.