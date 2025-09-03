A boat mishap has been reported in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State claiming 29 lives....

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency, NSEMA, says the incident occurred yesterday at Gausawa community in Malale ward.

According to officials, the boat, which took off from Tugan Sule in Shagunu ward, was carrying about 90 passengers including women and children who were heading to Dugga for a condolence visit.

The mishap happened around 11:30 a.m. and was linked to overloading and a collision with a tree stump.

So far, 29 bodies have been recovered, 50 people rescued alive, while two others remain missing.

Search and rescue operations are still ongoing.