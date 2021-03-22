Members of House of Representatives from Plateau State have passed a vote of confidence on the Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris.

A statement signed by the caucus leader, Beni Lar, on Monday described Ahmed Idris as a seasoned lawmaker who had achieved a lot for the State.

The statement followed the outrage that greeted the Deputy Speaker’s rejection of a petition by the people of Tiv nation resident in the United States.’

The caucus asked Nigerians not to misunderstand the Deputy Speaker, a member of the caucus who was only discharging his duties as a presiding officer.

The deputy speaker had come under serious criticisms following his rejection of a petition presented on behalf of Benue indigenes in Diaspora complaining about the spate of attacks in their home communities.