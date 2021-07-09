Sokoto state government has appealed to the people of the state to remain calm as the state government in collaboration with the security agencies and other relevant stakeholders are taking necessary steps to ensure the suspects accused of blasphemy against the persons of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is brought to Justice.

The government in a press conference addressed by the state commissioner for information Isa Bajini Galandachi on behalf of the state governor Aminu Tambuwal condemned in strongest term the unholy behaviour of the the suspect .

The commissioner said the state governor Aminu Tambuwal cautioned against politicizing the issue and appealed to the people to come together in matters such as this.

He said the government would not condone such acts against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) or any other Prophet of God or His Scriptures.

According to the Commissioner, the suspect has since been apprehended and investigations are ongoing, consequent upon which the suspect will be brought before a competent court of law to face justice.

The commissioner said the governor commended the coalition of youths in the that put their differences aside and come together to approach the relevant authorities, rather than taking the law into their own hands.