Blame FG if Nigeria’s academic paralyses – ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has appealed to Nigerians to press on the Federal Government to fulfill its part of 2020 (MOA)agreement reached with the union before it suspended her strike.

Speaking at a press conference, the leadership of Yola Zone of (ASUU) regretted that all efforts by the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the promises made to address the issue of renegotiation have not yielded result.

The zonal coordinator lamented that life is unbearable to some members who could no longer pay their children’s school fees due to poor salaries.

At this press conference, they want stakeholders to intervene on their behalf so that innocent students will not pay with their career.

The Zonal coordinator of the union, Reuben Jonathan says the union may no longer accept any plea from Nigerians should they resolve to again embark on strike to press home their demands.

He reasoned that the University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) which is the best option to eliminate corruption has been set aside by corrupt officials.

” Recall that our union has developed a robust and dynamic system known as the university Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) which is a better alternative to the pro- corruption Integrated payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) it may interest you to know that UTAS has been subjected to and passed all integrity tests without and shortage.”

‘”However beneficiaries of corruption- laden IPPIS have continued to ensure that UTAS does see the light of day , thereby subjecting our members to untold hardship. The question here is whose interest IPPIS is protesting and at what level was IPPIS ever tested” The zonal coordinator said

ASSU noted that the state government in recent times have politicised the establishment of state universities which has caused neglect of noble values of tertiary institutions and universal entities.

” The role of state-owned universities is providing tertiary education cannot be over emphasized in Nigeria. It is worrisome to note that the state governments in recent times have politicized the establishment of state universities, leading to the neglect of the noble values of universities as well entities. Similarly, undue interference in the governance of these universities is counterproductive and erodes the autonomy of the universities'” He said.

Some residents in the north east in an interview with TVC News appealed to government to resolve pending issues with ASUU amicably to avoid looming national strike.

Expectation of Nigerians who cannot sponsor their children’s education abroad is peaceful resolution between ASUU and the federal government.