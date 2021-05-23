The Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) from the crashed Beechcraft 350 plane, which killed the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Ibrahim Attahiru, and ten other officers, have been recovered. This was announced on Saturday by the Accident Investigation Bureau.

According to a statement signed by the AIB’s General Manager of Public Affairs, Tunji Oketunbi, the Nigerian Air Force has mandated the agency to “lead the Investigation into the Crash” of the military plane on Friday.

“The Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) from the accidented Beechcraft 350 aircraft have been recovered and investigation has commenced,” the statement said.

“Investigators will download and analyse vital information contained in the recorders at the AIB-N’s world class Flight Safety Laboratory, in Abuja.

“The mandate given to AIB-N is based on the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between the two agencies on July 1, 2020 covering areas of mutual assistance.”

According to military officials, the plane crashed due to poor weather conditions.

Earlier on Saturday, the late COAS and the other 10 officers were buried at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja.