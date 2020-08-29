Tributes and expressions of shock poured in on social media on Saturday after the announcement that actor Chadwick Boseman had died after losing a battle against cancer.

Politicians, fans and fellow Hollywood figures, including Marvel film co-stars Mark Ruffalo (the Incredible Hulk) and Chris Evans (Captain America) all posted tributes to Boseman.

Actor Chadwick Boseman, best known for his star turn in the blockbuster Marvel superhero film “Black Panther,” has died at age 43.

He died after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

Boseman, a native of South Carolina, passed away at his home in Los Angeles, with his wife and family at his side.

During his screen career, Boseman played a number of real-life characters famed for breaking America’s racial barriers, including soul singer James Brown in “Get on Up,” Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall in “Marshall,”.

But the actor’s most memorable role was his 2018 performance as T’Challa, king of the fictional African kingdom of Wakanda and the crime fighter known as Black Panther, in the first major studio superhero movie featuring a predominantly African-American cast.

“Black Panther” went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of the year and was nominated for six Oscars, including best picture. It won three Academy Awards – in the best original score, best costume design and best production design categories.

U.S. Democratic Presidential candidate, Joe Biden tweeted: “The true power of @ChadwickBoseman was bigger than anything we saw on screen. He says Quote: Jill and I are praying for his loved ones at this difficult time.”

Similarly, Actor Mark Ruffalo also tweeted: “All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King.”

Media Mogul, Oprah Winfrey tweeted: “What a gentle gifted SOUL. Showing us all that Greatness in between surgeries and chemo.

Tributes from fellow actors, including Don Cheadle, Chris Evans, American actress, director, producer and activist, Angela Bassett also greeted different social media platforms.

Boseman was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2016, which progressed ultimately to stage 4, leading to his death.