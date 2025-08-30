President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended warm felicitations to the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah, as he marks his 73rd birthday today (Saturday, 30th August), 2025. In a goodwill message, the President joined the Catholic faithful, the wider Christian community, a...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended warm felicitations to the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah, as he marks his 73rd birthday today (Saturday, 30th August), 2025.

In a goodwill message, the President joined the Catholic faithful, the wider Christian community, and millions of Nigerians in celebrating Bishop Kukah, describing him as a revered cleric whose voice has consistently echoed compassion for the poor, the marginalised, and the underprivileged.

According to President Tinubu, Bishop Kukah’s lifelong commitment to social justice and inclusive development has not only shaped Nigeria’s policy conversations but has also inspired people-centred governance across Africa.

He noted that the respected cleric has successfully balanced his spiritual duties with intellectual engagements and has provided practical guidance on how democracy can serve as a vehicle for development and good governance.

“Bishop Kukah’s role in the struggle for the return of democracy in Nigeria, as well as his enduring support for peace, unity, and harmony, remain remarkable,” President Tinubu said.

The President recalled Bishop Kukah’s active involvement in several national assignments, including serving as a member of Nigeria’s Truth Commission, Secretary of the Political Reform Conference, and member of the Electoral Reform Committee. He also praised the cleric’s work as Chairman of the Nigeria Inter-religious Dialogue, where he played a pivotal role in promoting mutual understanding between Christians and Muslims.

As the Bishop turns 73, President Tinubu described his relentless advocacy for justice, democracy, and human development as “an irreplaceable treasure” for the nation.

The President prayed that God will grant Bishop Kukah long life, good health, and greater wisdom to continue his invaluable service to Nigeria, the Church, and humanity.