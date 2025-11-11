The Senate on Tuesday passed for second reading a bill proposing the establishment of the Artificial Intelligence (AI), Innovation and Communication Technology Solutions Centre in Omuo-Ekiti, Ekiti State, aiming to position Nigeria as a key player in the global digital economy. Leading the debate, S...

The Senate on Tuesday passed for second reading a bill proposing the establishment of the Artificial Intelligence (AI), Innovation and Communication Technology Solutions Centre in Omuo-Ekiti, Ekiti State, aiming to position Nigeria as a key player in the global digital economy.

Leading the debate, Senator Adeyemi Adaramodu (APC – Ekiti South), sponsor of the Artificial Intelligence, Innovation and Communication Technology Solutions Centre (Establishment) Bill, 2025 (SB. 763), described the proposed centre as a national hub for research, innovation, and development in artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies.

“Nations that fail to invest strategically in these technologies risk being left behind in the 21st-century knowledge economy,” Adaramodu warned, highlighting how AI, digital innovation, and advanced technologies are increasingly reshaping governance, commerce, education, healthcare, and national security.

He explained that the centre would promote research and innovation in AI, robotics, data science, and other related technologies, while fostering collaboration between government, academia, and private industry. The facility would also equip young Nigerians with cutting-edge digital and AI-based skills for employment and entrepreneurship.

Adaramodu described the choice of Omuo-Ekiti as “strategic,” noting that Ekiti State has long been recognized as a cradle of education and intellectual excellence. “The establishment of this Centre in Omuo-Ekiti will not only stimulate research and innovation but also catalyse economic growth in the South-West region and across the country,” he said.

He highlighted the national benefits of the centre, emphasizing its potential to develop homegrown digital solutions addressing challenges in agriculture, health, education, and public service delivery. According to him, the centre would empower Nigerian youths to compete globally in the AI and tech ecosystem, reduce dependence on imported technologies, and boost indigenous innovation.

“Artificial intelligence is the new frontier of human progress. Every developed nation is investing in AI infrastructure and innovation centres. Nigeria cannot afford to lag behind,” Adaramodu stated.

The senator stressed that the bill was designed not to create additional bureaucracy but to establish a centre of excellence that would drive sustainable innovation and digital transformation nationwide. “This Bill represents an important step toward securing Nigeria’s place in the global technological landscape,” he added. “It aligns with our national goals of youth empowerment, job creation, and economic diversification.”

Receiving wide support across party lines, the bill was read for the second time and subsequently referred to the Senate Committee on Science, Technology, and Innovation by Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau, who presided over plenary, for further legislative action and reporting within four weeks.