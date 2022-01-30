Benue women hold rally to support George Akume’s election as APC national Chairman

Women under the aegis of Bennie Amazon Prime on Saturday staged a wall rally calling on President Muhammadu Buhari and other APC stakeholders to elect Senator George Akume as the party’s national Chairman at the next national convention.

TVC news gathered that the 1000 women rally had participants drown from the 23 local go areas of the state.

The All progressive congress had earlier zoned the position of the national chairman to the North Central.

This prompted the women of the party to grab the opportunity to urge the president and other key actors to consider Senator George Akume for the position of National Chairman.