Gunmen have abducted some students of Federal University of Agriculture in Makurdi (FUAM) in Benue State.

The school authority on Monday confirmed that unspecified number of students of the institution were on Sunday taken away at gun point.

Director of Information, Protocol and Public Relations Unit (IPPR), Mrs Rosemary Waku, made the disclosure in a statement made available to TVCNews correspondent in Makurdi

“An unconfirmed number of students of FUAM were abducted at gunpoint by unknown persons from the Campus on Sunday 25th April, 2021.

“The University has reported the incident to the police and all relevant security agencies. The University has not heard anything from the students or their captors since the unfortunate incidence took place.”

The development comes less than a week after students of Greenfield University, Kaduna, were also abducted on campus.

Less than 72 hours after their abduction, three of the students were found dead.