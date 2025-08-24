The Speaker of Benue State house of Assembly resigned from his position, citing the need for peace to reign in the State....

This resignation comes after four members of the assembly were suspended for allegedly plotting to remove the Speaker, Mister Dajoh.

Governor Hyacinth Alia had denied any involvement in the alleged plot to remove the speaker, stating that he respects the rule of law and the principle of separation of powers.

The suspended members include, Alfred Berger, Terna Shimawua, Cyril Ekong, and James Umoru.

The overall situation reflects the tension within the Benue State house of Assembly, culminating in the decision of the speaker to resign.

Also contained in his resignation letter “This is done in good faith and in the best interest of the state. I want to appreciate my dear colleagues for the opportunity they gave me to be the first among equals.

“I Pledge to remain committed to my duties as a legislator and representative of Gboko West State Constituency.”