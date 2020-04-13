Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has issued a 72-hour ultimatum to militia operating in Agatu area of the state to surrender themselves to law enforcement agencies or face the consequences of their action.

The Governor who received arms and ammunition recovered by the army in Agatu, was reacting to the recent attack on military personnel in the area which led to the killing of a soldier. He described the incident as unacceptable.

He restated the resolve of his administration to assist security agencies in identifying those behind the act to face justice and advised youths still in possession of illegal weapons to surrender such arms to the appropriate authorities.

The Commander of 707 Special Brigade Forces, Brigadier General Clement Apere also clarified that no house was destroyed nor lives lost during the military search operation in Oweto, Agatu local government area.

The recovered weapons included two AK47 rifles, two SLR rifles, one fabricated pistol, three locally made pistols, live amunition, police and military kits, some charms and substance suspected to be Indian hemp.