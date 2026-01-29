Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has disclosed that the state plans to establish an Energy Commission to coordinate energy investment s. Governor Alia disclosed this in Abuja at the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) Roundtable Engagement with Benue State. The roundtable had the theme “From St...

Governor Alia disclosed this in Abuja at the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) Roundtable Engagement with Benue State.

The roundtable had the theme “From Strategy to Accelerating Private Investment in Benue State’s Renewable Energy Ecosystem.”

He explained that the proposed energy commission would operate as a special, independent vehicle responsible for coordinating projects, mobilising capital, streamlining approvals, and ensuring the efficient deployment of investor funds.

The Governor adds that it will serve as the one stock platform for energy investment in the state, as Industrial zones and commercial enterprises will gain reliable electricity, reduce operational costs and attract further investments.

According to him, solar-powered schools and hospitals will enjoy uninterrupted services, strengthening education and health care delivery as well.

The governor said that the expansion of electric vehicles, electric bikes, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) power transport would reduce emissions, foster a green mobility ecosystem and create new economic opportunities.

These initiatives would create green jobs, deepen energy access, enhance climate resilience and position the state as a benchmark for energy-led industrial development in Nigeria.

Governor Alia adds that the state would also establish a high-power task force to develop the state energy master plan to define priority projects and develop bankable investment pipelines.

According to him, the plan is for the task force to also serve as a blueprint for renewable energy deployment and industrial energy solutions such as CNG.

On his part, Mr Abba Aliyu, Managing Director of REA, said that under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, the agency got a 750 million dollar project fund.

According to Aliyu, the fund is to develop 1,350 mini-grids to electrify 17.5 million Nigerians, develop 250 interconnected mini-grids and deploy over 10 million solar home systems.

A Memorandum of Understanding, which had various remarks and commendations by many state offcials was also signed between Benue State and REA.

Some of the goodwill messages and remarks were from the Benue Commissioner of Finance, Hon Micheal Oglegba, the Chief Managing Director of BIPC, DR Raymond Asemakaha and Hon Fidelis Unongo, Special Adviser on Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, amongst other dignitaries.