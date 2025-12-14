Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, says he has not declared intent to run for the 2027 Abia state governorship seat. An online medium, “Native Reporters”, had circulated on the socia media that the Deputy Speaker publicly threw his heart into the ring. But Mr ...

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, says he has not declared intent to run for the 2027 Abia state governorship seat.

An online medium, “Native Reporters”, had circulated on the socia media that the Deputy Speaker publicly threw his heart into the ring.

But Mr Kalu described the media report as false, baseless, unfounded, and lacking credibility.

The Deputy Speaker maintained that he remains focused on his four-year mandate of representing Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State and serving them and all Nigerians with dedication and integrity.

He urged “Native Reporters” to retract the false report and adhere to basic journalistic ethics, including truth, accuracy, and fairness.

Mr Kalu also cautions against spreading misinformation and advises media practitioners to verify facts before publication, noting that his political family will announce his plans and intentions at the appropriate time.