Breaking News

Benedict Peters slams Washington Post’s reporter, denies corruption ties with Diezani

Latest Breaking News About War on Graft In Nigeria: Benedict Peters slams Washington Post, denies Corruption allegation with Diezani Benedict Peters

A body of lawyers, civil society organisations and the Council of Ethnic Youth Leaders of Nigeria have condemned a US-media agency’s report linking the founder of Aiteo Group, Benedict Peters and former Petroleum Minister, Diezani Allison-Madueke, with alleged corruption ties.

In a joint press conference, their spokesman, Tochukwu Ohazuruike, alleged that the story, written by The Washington Post Staff Writer, Peter Whoriskey reeked of a “smear campaign” against the Nigerian oil firm and Mr Peters, capable of encouraging unhealthy business rivalry in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

The case began in 2016 when the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission indicted Mr Peters over corruption allegations involving Mrs Alison-Madueke.

In 2017, a U.S. Department of Justice’s (DoJ) document also linked AITEO to the 2015 INEC bribery scheme that saw Mrs. Alison-Madueke’s son, Ugonna Madueke, allegedly distribute $115m to INEC officials through a commercial bank in 2015.

On Monday, the different groups stated that these allegations against Mr Peters and Aiteo have already been conclusively determined by competent courts, vindicating him or are pending in court.

They also maintained that “Mr Peters has stated severally that he has never received any favour by way of facilitation or otherwise from Dieziani Alison-Madueke, and there was therefore nothing to be grateful for. He has severally denounced any such attempt to link the purchase of his property in London with her under such premises.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Presidency Regrets postponement of South South consultative meeting

TVCN
Nov 18, 2020

The Presidency said it regretted the absence of its representatives from a meeting of South-South stakeholders…

Zamfara records high rate of preventing Outbreak of Meningitis C

TVCN
May 18, 2017

Zamfara state has recorded a huge success in containing the outbreak of meningitis C. (more…)

Ekiti women enlightened about how to prevent breast cancer

TVCN
May 6, 2019

The 6th year remembrance of the  former Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, the late Funmilayo Olayinka…

Buhari mourns human rights lawyer, Fred Agbaje

TVCN
Nov 27, 2016

President Muhammadu Buhari has received with shock the news about the death of Fred Agbaje on Saturday.…

TVC News Special Reports

Nembe youths accuse oil company of neglect

14 Nov 2016 12.29 pm

Youths of Nembe city in Nembe council area…

Continue reading

Alleged $2.7bn oil theft: Court summons 3 banks for alleged contempt, declines to unfreeze Shell’s bank accounts 

09 Mar 2021 5.30 pm

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday…

Continue reading

Alleged corruption: Dieziani finally speaks on fraud allegations

15 Aug 2017 3.48 pm

Former Minister of Petroleum Resources,…

Continue reading