Bello commends Abdulsalami’s peace building efforts

Niger state Governor and Chairman North Central Governors Forum, Abubakar Sani Bello has described Nigeria’s former Head of State Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar as a nobleman committed to promoting the ideals of peace in the Africa Sub-region.

He stated this during a Festschrift Conference organized by the Abdulsalami Abubakar Institute for Peace and Sustainable Development Studies

The conference with the theme “Gen. Abdulsalami A. Abubakar: A Mediator & Bridge Builder” drew participants from across the globe in honour of former Nigeria’s military president in recognition of his contributions and efforts to ensuring peace across Africa through the peace Institute he founded.

Special guest at the event and Niger state governor Abubakar Sabi Bello commended the role of Gen. Abubakar in paving way for democracy in Nigeria in 1999 and for his continuous efforts in conflict resolutions in the African Sub-region.

He further called on the participants to take advantage of the conference and come up with solutions that will bring an end to the security issues that is ravaging the African Continent

Speaking to journalists at end of the conference, Gen. Abubakar appreciated the encomium poured on him disclosing that he is working in collaboration with other world leaders to ensure that conflicts in Africa are resolved to allow peace and tranquility reign.

President Muhammadu Buhari, his Niger Republic counterpart, Mohammed Bazoum, former military president Gen. Ibrahim Badamisi Babangida, former president Goodluck Jonathan who joined the conference virtually, also eulogized the the former president, and acknowledged his role in peace building and conflict resolutions in Africa.