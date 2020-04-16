The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has appealed to Nigerians to be patient with the government, especially residents of Lagos, Ogun and the FCT where the lockdown is being enforced.

The NCDC Director-General, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, made the appeal, stating that although the government is working hard to curtail the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the objective of the lockdown is not to end the outbreak.

The NCDC boss also added that there were indicators that there have been fewer contacts among individuals by 60-70 per cent.

He stressed that tackling COVID-19 is easier said than done in a complex country like Nigeria which has population density and unique challenges.