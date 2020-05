Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has signed a new deal with leaders Bayern Munich.

The deal ties him to the club until 2023.

The announcement ends weeks of speculation over the Bayern captain’s future, with widespread reports that talks between player and club had hit the rocks.

Neuer joined Bayern from Schalke in 2011 and has won almost everything with the Bavarian giants, with seven Bundesliga titles, five German Cups and the 2013 Champions League to his name.