The Court of Appeal Abuja Division is delivering judgment on six appeals filed against the judgment of Bayelsa State election tribunal, which nullified the 16th November governorship election held in the State.

The first appeal to be decided is that filed by Governor Douye Diri, challenging the majority decision of the tribunal which nullified his election as governor and ordered INEC to conduct a fresh election.

The Tribunal had ordered a fresh election on grounds that the ANDP was unlawfully excluded from participating in the governorship election.