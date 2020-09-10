The Court of Appeal Abuja Division has awarded the sum of N200,000 against the People’s Democratic Party for the inconveniences it has caused the Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party.

A three- member panel led by Justice Stephen Adah made this order while ruling on the application filed by the PDP seeking to withdraw a brief of argument filed on 3rd of September.

The Court adjourned to 14th September for hearing in the appeal filed by Governor Douye Diri challenging the nullification of his election as governor.

The PDP is challenging the judgment of the election tribunal which nullified the election of governor Douye Diri.

The court also adjourned hearing for an appeal filed by the Independent National Electoral commission, ordering the appellant to properly file their process or risk having the appeal dismissed.