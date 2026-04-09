The Bauchi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC says it has concluded consultations and is ready to receive the state governor, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, as he prepares to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party PDP to the ruling party. Members of the Bauchi State APC Caucus disclosed this…...

The Bauchi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC says it has concluded consultations and is ready to receive the state governor, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, as he prepares to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party PDP to the ruling party.

Members of the Bauchi State APC Caucus disclosed this after a meeting with the Governor at his Abuja residence.

It would be recalled that the caucus had earlier constituted a committee to address issues surrounding the governor’s planned defection, which had generated concerns among stakeholders.

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Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting on Thursday, the Secretary of the Bauchi State APC Caucus and member representing Toro Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Dabo Isma’il, confirmed that the discussions centred on the governor’s planned move to the APC.