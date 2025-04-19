The minister of Defence Mohamed Badaru has arrived Jos the plateau state Capital on Visit to condole with the government and people of the state over the recent invasion of communities that killed over 100 people across Bokkos, Mangu and Bassa council areas of the state recently.

The Minister and his delegation landed the Yakubu Gowon Airport at about ten in the morning and was received by the Special adviser to the plateau state governor on security, Shipi Gakji, together with the General officer commanding the 3rd Division and Commander operation safe Major general Folusho Oyinlola.

The minister with the delegation is expected to visit some of the recently attacked communities to see the level of destruction in the areas and possibly hold a meeting with key critical stakeholders in the state on finding a lasting solution to insecurity in the state.