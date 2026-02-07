Spanish giants Barcelona confirmed their withdrawal from the failed breakaway European Super League project on Saturday, leaving rivals Real Madrid as the only club still signed up to the proposal of a breakaway league. The reigning La Liga champions confirmed their decision in a brief statement rel...

Spanish giants Barcelona confirmed their withdrawal from the failed breakaway European Super League project on Saturday, leaving rivals Real Madrid as the only club still signed up to the proposal of a breakaway league.

The reigning La Liga champions confirmed their decision in a brief statement released on the club website.

“FC Barcelona hereby announces that today it has formally notified the European Super League Company and the clubs involved of its withdrawal from the European Super League project,” said the club.

Barca president Joan Laporta said in October 2025 Barcelona wanted to reestablish links with UEFA, moving away from the project launched by 12 clubs in 2021 which quickly collapsed under the weight of immense fan and institutional pressure.

Shortly after the semi-closed Super League project was announced five years ago, the six English clubs involved including Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea all withdrew following backlash from supporters.

Four other clubs, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, AC Milan and Juventus, followed by 2024, leaving only Barca and Real Madrid still involved in the project championed by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.

“We are in favour of peace because there is a way forward for the clubs in the Super League to return to UEFA,” said Barca chief Laporta in October.

“We feel very close to UEFA and the EFC (European Football Clubs, a sole, independent body representing football clubs within Europe).”

