The Deputy President of the Senate and the First Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, has hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for promptly acceding to the request of the Government of the Benin Republic, for Nigerian military intervention to thwart the coup attempt in the country.

On Sunday, soldiers under the banner of the Military Committee for Refoundation (CMR) announced the ousting of President Patrice Talon through a broadcast on the country’s state-owned television station.

The swift intervention of the Nigerian Armed Forces played a leading role in foiling the coup and restoring law and order in the neighbouring country.

Senator Barau, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, commended President Tinubu for his swift response to the country’s request.

Describing Democracy as the best system of government, Senator Barau said military government has no place in the modern world’s scheme of things.

” I commend the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for swiftly acceding to the request of the Government of the Benin Republic, for Nigerian military intervention to foil the coup in the country.

” Military rule has no place in our society. Regardless of the situation, Democracy remains the best option for our subregion and continent. We must all work together to promote, defend and make the system work based on our peculiarities,” he said.

Through the ECOWAS Parliament, he said that they will continue to promote legislative cooperation, democratic development, regional integration, and shared prosperity across West Africa.

” At the ECOWAS Parliament, the people’s parliament, our commitment to building a more integrated, stable, and prosperous West Africa is rock solid. We are collectively working to strengthen parliamentary diplomacy, foster unity among member states, and advance peace and security for the development of our region,” he said.