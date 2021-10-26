Banky W, wife to remake their first dance in new music video

Nigerian singer, executive and politician, Banky W took to his Instagram page to announce a new single titled, ‘Jo.’

‘Jo’ is a Yoruba word for ‘Dance.’

In his caption, he wrote that, “The first time my Wife danced for me, I knew I’d hit the jackpot. So we made a song and video about it.“Jo” drops on November 11th. Are you ready? Pre-save link in bio.”

Banky’s wife is popular actor, Adesua Etomi.

This is the second time that Wellington and his wife, Etomi will appear together in a music video this year.