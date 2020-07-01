President Muhammadu Buhari has officially inaugurated two Chinese firms to work along with their counterparts in Nigeria to execute the project at the Ajaokuta and Kaduna camp sites simultaneously.

The Federal Government says that the Bank of China and Sinosure are to fund the $2.6bn Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline.

President Buhari added that the pipeline will provide gas for the generation of power and for gas-based industries as well as ensure the revival of moribund industries to facilitate the development of new industries along transit towns such as Kogi, Abuja, Niger, Kaduna and Kano states.