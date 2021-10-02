Breaking News

Bandits Write Letter To Sokoto Monarch Demanding Ransom

Latest Breaking News AboutTelecomms Shutdown in Nigeria: Bandits write Ransom letter to Sokoto Monarch Ransom Letter

Suspected Bandits operating in the Eastern Senatorial District of Sokoto state have allegedly written letter to a monarch in Burkusuma demanding for ransom to secured the released of twenty persons kidnapped from two communities in Sabon Birni local government.

The letter was allegedly written in Hausa language by one of the victims kidnapped by the bandits and addressed to Sarkin Rafin Burkusuma, the district head of the area.

The bandit informed the monarch that the victims kidnapped from Gatawa and Burkusuma are all in good health and doing great.

They demanded a ransom of twenty million naira to be paid for the released of the kidnap victims.

The kidnapped victims, whose names were all written in the letter, consist of nine males, eight females and two children,

One of the victims was released released to deliver the letter to Gatawa through the Sarkin Rakin Burkusuma

Multiple sources have informed TVCNEWS that the bandits have reported to sending letters to families of kidnapped victims since the shutdown of Telecommunication Services in the area.

Effort to reach Sokoto state police command for confirmation was unsuccessful as mobile line of the Command’s Public Relations Officer Assistant Supritendent of Police Sanusi Abubakar cannot be reached as at the time of filing this report

Residents had earlier told newsmen that the suspected bandits attacked Gangara and Gatawa all in Sabon Birni local government where residents said over twenty persons were killed and twenty seven persons were kidnapped.

But the Sokoto state police command confirmed the killing of four persons to TVCNEWS in Gangara town, but did not give detail on the attack in Gatawa.

They said a new twist to the operations of the bandits have been introduced following the shutdown of telecommunication services in the area.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

FG releases schedule for national examinations

TVCN
Jul 30, 2020

The Federal Government has released a comprehensive schedule for national examinations after approving…

Community devt: Osun monarch calls for individual contributions

TVCN
Jun 17, 2018

The Eburu of Iba, Oba Adekunle Okunoye has called on well meaning individuals to identify with their…

Again, gunmen raze police station, kill two officers in Anambra

TVCN
May 6, 2021

Anambra State Police command has confirmed the killing of two of its personnel by unknown gunmen who…

Rivers: Corps members lament over non-payment of allowances

TVCN
Apr 13, 2018

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC has appealed to the Rivers State Government to look into the…

TVC News Special Reports

Youth hail El-Rufai, Military over killing of notorious bandits leader, Maikaji

05 Mar 2021 6.00 pm

Youths, under the aegis of the Nigerian…

Continue reading

I will no longer tolerate excuses, Buhari tells Service Chiefs

18 Jun 2020 4.47 pm

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged Service…

Continue reading
Latest Breaking News on Bandits in Nigeria: Bandits kill 2 soldiers in attack on Sokoto Village

Two Soldiers Killed in Bandits Attack on Sokoto Village

15 Jul 2021 8.12 pm

Unknown gunmen suspected to be the marauding…

Continue reading