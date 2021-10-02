Bandits Write Letter To Sokoto Monarch Demanding Ransom

Suspected Bandits operating in the Eastern Senatorial District of Sokoto state have allegedly written letter to a monarch in Burkusuma demanding for ransom to secured the released of twenty persons kidnapped from two communities in Sabon Birni local government.

The letter was allegedly written in Hausa language by one of the victims kidnapped by the bandits and addressed to Sarkin Rafin Burkusuma, the district head of the area.

The bandit informed the monarch that the victims kidnapped from Gatawa and Burkusuma are all in good health and doing great.

They demanded a ransom of twenty million naira to be paid for the released of the kidnap victims.

The kidnapped victims, whose names were all written in the letter, consist of nine males, eight females and two children,

One of the victims was released released to deliver the letter to Gatawa through the Sarkin Rakin Burkusuma

Multiple sources have informed TVCNEWS that the bandits have reported to sending letters to families of kidnapped victims since the shutdown of Telecommunication Services in the area.

Effort to reach Sokoto state police command for confirmation was unsuccessful as mobile line of the Command’s Public Relations Officer Assistant Supritendent of Police Sanusi Abubakar cannot be reached as at the time of filing this report

Residents had earlier told newsmen that the suspected bandits attacked Gangara and Gatawa all in Sabon Birni local government where residents said over twenty persons were killed and twenty seven persons were kidnapped.

But the Sokoto state police command confirmed the killing of four persons to TVCNEWS in Gangara town, but did not give detail on the attack in Gatawa.

They said a new twist to the operations of the bandits have been introduced following the shutdown of telecommunication services in the area.