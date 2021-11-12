Breaking News

Bandits Strike Another Zamfara Community, Kill Village Head, 9 Others

Latest Breaking News About Zamfara State:

At least no fewer than Nine persons including a village head were Killed by suspected armed bandits in Tungar Ruwa Village in Anka local government area of Zamfara state

The gunmen also rustled unspecified number of livestock, bugled shops and carted away with food stuff among other valuables

Some residents of the area especially women and children have fled the village for the fear of the unknown

Sources told TVC news that the gunmen invaded the town Wednesday night and started shooting sporadically leading to the death of nine locals and saveral others sustained gunshots wounds

Spokesperson of the Zamfara State Police Command Superintendent Mohammed Shehu Confirmed the incident

Though he says no village head was killed

According to him, details of the attack is still sketchy on the side of the police as at the time of filling this report

The zamfara state police command says police tactical operatives have been deployed to the area to go after the perpetrators and also to forestall further attack

The Command further appeal to the people to always cooperate with security agencies to clampdown on criminals and their collaborators

Anka is one of the local government areas in zamfara state that has no Telecomm services due to the ongoing unslaught against bandits in the state

This attack is coming few days after police patrol team were attacked along Magani – Gusau road leading to the death of Seven Policemen.

